A Glimpse into the Treasures of Lord Jagannath: Inventory After 48 Years

The Odisha government has given the green light for the long-awaited examination of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar, the iconic temple's treasury in Puri. Authorities plan to set dates following the temple's calendar, factoring in major festivities like the Rath Yatra, according to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.

There will be no valuation of the ornaments stored within the Ratna Bhandar, which hasn't been inventoried in 48 years. Instead, the treasure trove's content will be thoroughly documented in a bid for increased transparency and enhanced security. Two committees have been set up to oversee the multi-phase inventory and appraisal process.

A Standard Operating Procedure has been approved, detailing inventory logistics. Attention is being given to the secure handling and tallying of items against the 1978 inventory list. The inventory will commence with the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar before moving on to the inner one, ensuring both are documented and safeguarded effectively.

