Historic Inventory of Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Set to Begin
An inventory of the Ratna Bhandar at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, will start in March. State officials aim to complete the review in three months following a 1978 inventory. The process includes digital cataloging and is overseen by committees ensuring minimal disruption to temple rituals.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, a treasury of valuables at Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple, is set to begin in early March. His statement follows approval from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for a 14-page procedural guide.
The inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, encompassing two treasure chambers, was last conducted 46 years ago. Overseen by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, led by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, this endeavor ensures no interruption of temple rituals.
Remarkably, this comprehensive audit, involving a judicial order, will employ specialized teams for physical verification and cataloging. Alignment with the previously audited 1978 report is crucial, and digital records will be maintained for future reference.
