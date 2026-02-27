Revitalizing the Brahmaputra: A Pathway to Heritage and Progress

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared on Friday that the government is pursuing a balanced approach of 'Vikas and Virasat', which focuses on both development and heritage preservation. His remarks came during the inauguration of three key inland waterways infrastructure projects on National Waterway-2, centered around the Brahmaputra River.

The projects include Customs and Immigration Complexes in Bogibeel and Dhubri, as well as a newly renovated heritage building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Dibrugarh. These projects aim to strengthen logistics, enhance passenger movement, and unlock new trade and tourism opportunities in the region.

Sonowal highlighted the potential of the Brahmaputra as a national growth engine, emphasizing its historical and future significance. The minister criticized the previous government for neglecting the river's potential and expressed his vision of integrating cultural preservation with economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)