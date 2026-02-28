A stolen boat with 10 individuals on board, equipped with weapons, embarked from the Florida Keys. However, gunfire erupted before the vessel reached Cuba, resulting in four fatalities. According to the Cuban government, these men were terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country.

This fatal incident unfolded amid increasing tensions between the United States and Cuba, as the Trump administration adopts a more aggressive stance following the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It brings renewed focus on the deep-seated freedom movement among Cuban exiles in South Florida, which includes some who advocate for a violent overthrow of Cuba's communist regime.

While past decades saw various armed raids and provocations by exile groups, many now speculate on whether this recent event was fabricated by Cuban intelligence. The U.S., led by figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is committed to investigating the unusual sea shootout.

