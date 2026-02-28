Tensions Escalate: Pakistan-Afghanistan Engage in Open Warfare
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers indicated a willingness to negotiate after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan cities, accusing Afghanistan of harboring militants. The attacks have intensified tensions, with both nations suffering casualties. Pakistan's defense minister declared open war, urging the Taliban to desist from new provocations, while international entities advocate diplomacy.
Afghanistan's Taliban leadership expressed readiness to engage in talks after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in several Afghan cities, citing that Afghanistan was sheltering hostile militants. The strikes have heightened animosity, resulting in fatalities on both sides and sparking global calls for negotiations.
Civilian casualties were reported amid the strikes on Kabul, Kandahar, and other regions. The Taliban denied housing militants attacking Pakistan, while observers noted rising regional instability and urged both governments to pursue diplomatic solutions.
The U.N. and the U.S. have called for immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasizing peaceful resolutions. Meanwhile, Pakistan's defense stance signals a preparedness for prolonged conflict unless provocations cease, reflecting the fragile geopolitical climate in South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
