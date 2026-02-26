US-Cuba Tensions Rise Amid Regional Concerns and Calls for Dialogue

In a high-stakes meeting with Caribbean leaders, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for stronger regional cooperation against international criminal gangs, as tensions over US actions toward Cuba simmered.

The US has intensified pressure on Cuba by blocking oil shipments, exacerbating humanitarian hardships on the island. The Treasury Department announced a shift in policy, allowing the sale of Venezuelan oil for Cuban use, aiming to show support for the Cuban populace.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for a collective CARICOM response to ease the crisis, highlighting the broader implications for regional security and migration stability.