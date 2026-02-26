US-Cuba Tensions Rise Amid Regional Concerns and Calls for Dialogue
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushes for deeper regional cooperation against criminal gangs while US-Cuba relations face strain over blocked oil shipments. Caribbean leaders, including Jamaica's PM, urge dialogue between Cuba and the US to prevent a wider humanitarian crisis.
In a high-stakes meeting with Caribbean leaders, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for stronger regional cooperation against international criminal gangs, as tensions over US actions toward Cuba simmered.
The US has intensified pressure on Cuba by blocking oil shipments, exacerbating humanitarian hardships on the island. The Treasury Department announced a shift in policy, allowing the sale of Venezuelan oil for Cuban use, aiming to show support for the Cuban populace.
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for a collective CARICOM response to ease the crisis, highlighting the broader implications for regional security and migration stability.
ALSO READ
U.S. Eases Restrictions for Reselling Venezuelan Oil to Cuba: A Step Towards Alleviating Fuel Crisis
Fuel Lifeline: U.S. Eases Oil Flow from Venezuela to Cuba
U.S. Treasury Eases Rules on Venezuelan Oil for Cuba
Devastating Floods Hit Southeastern Brazil: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
CORRECTED-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted under new Venezuela amnesty law: lawmaker