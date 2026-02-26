Left Menu

US-Cuba Tensions Rise Amid Regional Concerns and Calls for Dialogue

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushes for deeper regional cooperation against criminal gangs while US-Cuba relations face strain over blocked oil shipments. Caribbean leaders, including Jamaica's PM, urge dialogue between Cuba and the US to prevent a wider humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:51 IST
US-Cuba Tensions Rise Amid Regional Concerns and Calls for Dialogue

In a high-stakes meeting with Caribbean leaders, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for stronger regional cooperation against international criminal gangs, as tensions over US actions toward Cuba simmered.

The US has intensified pressure on Cuba by blocking oil shipments, exacerbating humanitarian hardships on the island. The Treasury Department announced a shift in policy, allowing the sale of Venezuelan oil for Cuban use, aiming to show support for the Cuban populace.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for a collective CARICOM response to ease the crisis, highlighting the broader implications for regional security and migration stability.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026