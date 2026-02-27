Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey's Role in South Asian Conflicts
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in diplomatic discussions with foreign ministers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The conversations focused on the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. No additional details were provided by the Turkish diplomatic source regarding these critical discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions on Friday with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
The primary focus of these talks was the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, highlighting Turkey's active role in regional diplomacy.
The Turkish diplomatic source, however, refrained from divulging further details about the conversations, leaving observers speculating on the outcomes of these strategic dialogues.
