Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Norwegian Air has halted all flights to and from Dubai following military actions by Israel and the U.S. against Iran. The suspension does not affect flights to Tel Aviv or Beirut, as these routes are only available during the summer. The duration of the suspension remains unspecified.

Updated: 28-02-2026 15:02 IST
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Norway

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Norwegian Air has announced a suspension of all flights to and from Dubai. This decision comes after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, according to a company spokesperson.

However, the airline assured that flights to Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon remain unaffected by this move, as these routes are operational only during the summer season, providing some relief to passengers planning to visit these areas during peak travel months.

The suspension's timeframe is still unclear, leaving travelers in anticipation as the situation in the region continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

