Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Norwegian Air has announced a suspension of all flights to and from Dubai. This decision comes after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, according to a company spokesperson.

However, the airline assured that flights to Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon remain unaffected by this move, as these routes are operational only during the summer season, providing some relief to passengers planning to visit these areas during peak travel months.

The suspension's timeframe is still unclear, leaving travelers in anticipation as the situation in the region continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)