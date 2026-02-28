Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation

Left Menu

Tensions spike as missiles from Iran target Israel following a joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran. The IDF's defense systems intercepted the threat, while the situation heightens fears of broader conflict. Indian nationals are advised to stay indoors as regional anxieties and emergency measures spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The already precarious situation in the Middle East took a dramatic turn Saturday, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported incoming missiles from Iran targeting Israeli territory. This aggressive act came in retaliation to a coordinated pre-emptive strike by the US and Israeli forces on Iranian soil.

In response, Israeli authorities swiftly activated defensive systems to neutralize the threat. Citizens received urgent directives from the Home Front Command via mobile alerts, advising them to seek immediate shelter in impacted areas.

Amid ongoing nuclear negotiations and military tensions, this escalation signifies a serious retaliatory step. Iran's vow for a "crushing response" follows the US-Israeli strike, dubbed Operation Roaring Lion, which targeted key Iranian military sites, inciting fears of a broader conflict.

Regional anxieties have prompted India to issue advisories for its citizens in Iran, urging them to "exercise utmost caution" and recommending tourists in Jordan to hastily depart. Meanwhile, emergency measures are in full swing with Israel's nationwide state of emergency and the closure of airspace by Iran, Israel, and Iraq, affecting flight operations.

As developments unfold, the situation remains fluid, raising concerns about the potential for prolonged instability across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

