ICC's Swift Response to World Cup Travel Disruptions Amid Middle East Tensions

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced efforts to arrange alternative flights for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup hosted in India and Sri Lanka. This move comes in response to travel disruptions caused by the US strikes on Iran.

As the tournament that started on February 7 nears its March 8 conclusion, the ICC emphasized its commitment to safety. An ICC spokesperson assured that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure the safe return of all stakeholders with minimal disruption.

Given the reliance on Gulf hub airports, the ICC's travel team is collaborating with major carriers for alternate routes through Europe and Asia. They also activated a dedicated Travel Support Desk for real-time updates and advisories amid the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)