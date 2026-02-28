ICC's Swift Response to World Cup Travel Disruptions Amid Middle East Tensions
The International Cricket Council is ensuring safe return plans for T20 World Cup teams amidst travel disruptions due to US-Iran tensions. They've mobilized logistics teams for alternative routes and advised fans regarding travel advisories. Safety remains a top priority as the tournament concludes.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced efforts to arrange alternative flights for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup hosted in India and Sri Lanka. This move comes in response to travel disruptions caused by the US strikes on Iran.
As the tournament that started on February 7 nears its March 8 conclusion, the ICC emphasized its commitment to safety. An ICC spokesperson assured that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure the safe return of all stakeholders with minimal disruption.
Given the reliance on Gulf hub airports, the ICC's travel team is collaborating with major carriers for alternate routes through Europe and Asia. They also activated a dedicated Travel Support Desk for real-time updates and advisories amid the evolving situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict
Taj Hotel's Renaissance: Blending Indian Elegance with London's Royal Charm
India Weighs Strategic Alliances Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected: India on situation in Middle-East.
Indian missions in Middle-East in touch with Indians and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant: MEA.