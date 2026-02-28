Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Student Suffers Horrific Assault in Bundi
A class eight student in Bundi was allegedly gang-raped by three youths while returning from school. After reaching home, she was hospitalized for treatment. A police case has been lodged under the POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing as the girl undergoes medical care in Kota.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a class eight student was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Bundi district, as revealed by officials on Saturday. The girl, who was assaulted while returning home from her school, required immediate medical attention.
After the harrowing incident, the bleeding minor reached home and was promptly taken to a local hospital. She has since been transferred to a health facility in Kota for further treatment, according to police reports. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi confirmed that a case has been registered under sections of the POCSO Act.
The young victim was reportedly accosted by the accused outside her school gates after her board exam on Friday afternoon. Offering the girl water, one suspect rendered her unconscious, after which they allegedly committed the crime along Hingolia road. The case has sparked outrage as authorities continue to seek justice for the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Witch Doctor's Dark Ritual: Crime in Jharkhand Unveiled
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth
Early Reporting: The Key to Combating Cybercrime in Gujarat
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.
Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor