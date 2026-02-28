Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Student Suffers Horrific Assault in Bundi

In a shocking incident, a class eight student was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Bundi district, as revealed by officials on Saturday. The girl, who was assaulted while returning home from her school, required immediate medical attention.

After the harrowing incident, the bleeding minor reached home and was promptly taken to a local hospital. She has since been transferred to a health facility in Kota for further treatment, according to police reports. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi confirmed that a case has been registered under sections of the POCSO Act.

The young victim was reportedly accosted by the accused outside her school gates after her board exam on Friday afternoon. Offering the girl water, one suspect rendered her unconscious, after which they allegedly committed the crime along Hingolia road. The case has sparked outrage as authorities continue to seek justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)