Eden Gardens Showdown: India Faces West Indies in Crucial T20 Clash

India and the West Indies are poised for a decisive encounter at Eden Gardens during the T20 World Cup. This crucial match has taken on a do-or-die aspect for both teams as they battle for a spot in the semifinals.

The game will unfold on the same pitch where Scotland previously set a tournament high by scoring over 200 runs. Curator Sujan Mukherjee suggests that the pitch condition is favorable for a high-scoring game, though it promises some advantages for bowlers, particularly spinners due to anticipated surface dryness.

Sourav Ganguly and top experts have reviewed the wicket's preparation. While India will play its inaugural match of this edition at Eden Gardens, West Indies holds a slight advantage having previously competed and prevailed at this venue. The stage is set for an epic contest as India's Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh gear up to utilize the pitch's bounce to their advantage.