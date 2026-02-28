PM MITRA Park Spurs Textile Boom in Tamil Nadu

The Textiles Ministry announced that 190.44 acres of industrial land have been allocated to 23 investors at the PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu. This move is expected to unlock investments worth Rs 2,192.21 crore, with the potential to create 15,000 jobs in the textile sector.

The investments cover key areas such as integrated plants, yarn manufacturing, fabric production, processing and finishing, and garment and technical textiles manufacturing. The land allocation was decided during the 9th Meeting of the Board of Directors of PM MITRA Park, Tamil Nadu Ltd, chaired by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, on February 27, 2026.

Located near the National Highway NH 44 and 106 km from Tuticorin port, the PM MITRA Park offers excellent connectivity and logistics. Infrastructure worth Rs 550 crore is underway, with the park scheduled for completion by December 2027, according to the Textile Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)