Green Hydrogen Trucks Revolutionize Tuticorin Port Logistics
Tata Motors is set to deploy 40 green hydrogen-powered trucks at Tuticorin's VO Chidambaranar Port. This initiative, in collaboration with the VOCPA, aims to decarbonize cargo handling and promote sustainable port operations. The project aligns with India's commitment to green energy and maritime innovation.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors is pioneering a green revolution at Tuticorin's VO Chidambaranar Port by deploying 40 green hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. This strategic move follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.
The project, funded by the Ministry, is designed to kickstart with trials of hydrogen-powered prime movers. Over the next two years, this initiative will evolve into the phased deployment of H2 ICE-powered prime movers, featuring the Tata Motors Prima 55-tonne model, promoting sustainable and high-performance transportation solutions.
The collaboration is hailed as a transformative step towards VOC Port's net-zero emissions target. Supporting infrastructure, including a 2-MW electrolyser and a hydrogen refueling station, underscores the port's commitment to a robust green hydrogen ecosystem and sets a benchmark for sustainable maritime infrastructure in India.