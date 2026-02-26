Green Hydrogen Trucks Revolutionize Tuticorin Port Logistics

Tata Motors is pioneering a green revolution at Tuticorin's VO Chidambaranar Port by deploying 40 green hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. This strategic move follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The project, funded by the Ministry, is designed to kickstart with trials of hydrogen-powered prime movers. Over the next two years, this initiative will evolve into the phased deployment of H2 ICE-powered prime movers, featuring the Tata Motors Prima 55-tonne model, promoting sustainable and high-performance transportation solutions.

The collaboration is hailed as a transformative step towards VOC Port's net-zero emissions target. Supporting infrastructure, including a 2-MW electrolyser and a hydrogen refueling station, underscores the port's commitment to a robust green hydrogen ecosystem and sets a benchmark for sustainable maritime infrastructure in India.