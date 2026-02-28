Left Menu

Tragic Maharashtra Crash Sparks Airfield Safety Concerns

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on the Baramati crash that killed Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister highlights safety lapses, including poor visibility and runway issues. Recommendations urge stricter safety standards and improvements at uncontrolled airfields to prevent future incidents.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report concerning the tragic plane crash in Baramati that led to the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The crash occurred on January 28, and the report highlights that visibility was below required levels.

Key findings of the 22-page report include faded runway marks and loose gravel, raising safety concerns at Baramati. The AAIB recommends the DGCA to enforce strict safety standards at uncontrolled airfields. Notably, the ill-fated aircraft, a Learjet 45, experienced communication indicating panic moments before crashing.

The AAIB emphasizes the need for improved visibility aids and regulatory measures to ensure safe operations, especially for VIP and charter flights, at uncontrolled airfields. The Bureau also called for closer scrutiny of all involved stakeholders to assure compliance with safety norms.

