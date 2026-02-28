Mystery Poisoning Claims Lives of Five Kittens in Thane Housing Complex
Five kittens died in Thane's Viraj Tower Society due to allegedly poisoned food. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is registered. Eight kittens were fed poisoned food; five succumbed, while three are hospitalized. Investigations, including possible food contamination, continue with no arrests yet.
In Thane, five kittens fell victim to suspected poisoned food in a housing complex, prompting police to take action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
The tragic incident occurred at Viraj Tower Society between February 24 and 26, as reported by resident Narayan Kisan Poupani.
Out of eight kittens fed tainted food, five have died, with the other three receiving medical care. Authorities are probing the incident from various angles, including food contamination, but have not yet made any arrests.
