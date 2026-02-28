Left Menu

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams Dashed Despite Victory

Pakistan won against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup but failed to advance to the semi-finals due to an inferior net run rate. Despite stellar performances from Farhan and Zaman, Sri Lanka's strong batting response prevented Pakistan from achieving the needed margin for advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:00 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams Dashed Despite Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan exited the Twenty20 World Cup after a bittersweet victory over Sri Lanka in the Super Eights match in Pallekele. Despite defeating Sri Lanka by five runs, Pakistan's lower net run rate kept them from joining group leaders England in the semi-finals.

The team needed a significant win to surpass New Zealand in the standings. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a remarkable 176-run stand, contributing to a total of 212-8. However, they needed to hold Sri Lanka to 147 or less, a task they couldn't accomplish as their opponents reached 207-6.

Pavan Rathnayake scored 58 runs, while Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka delivered an unbeaten 76 off just 31 balls, barely missing out on a comeback victory that highlighted Pakistan's missed opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

 Kenya
2
Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
4
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026