Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as part of a significant one-day visit focused on development and cultural pride. Welcomed by Tamil Nadu officials, Modi's agenda includes inaugurating critical infrastructure projects worth billions and engaging in traditional ceremonies.

Security has been heightened, with drone bans and increased police presence ensuring the smooth execution of events. In Madurai, Modi's visit to the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple underlines a resolution to previous cultural controversies, fostering respect for Tamil traditions.

Modi's trip signifies both modernization initiatives and a political push by the NDA, highlighting alleged failures of the DMK government and promising a resurgence of Tamil pride and governance standards set by former leaders. The visit is positioned as a move toward enhancing regional development and cultural respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)