British Nationals Advised to Shelter Amid Middle East Tensions

The British Foreign Office has advised nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE to shelter due to reported attacks following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Nationals in Saudi Arabia are also urged to stay home, and travel to Iran is strongly discouraged amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:02 IST
The British Foreign Office has issued a strong advisory for its nationals residing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates amid reported missile attacks. This follows military actions carried out by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran.

In a directive published via social media platform X, the Foreign Office instructed nationals to shelter in secure locations, avoid travel, and adhere closely to guidance from local authorities. Similar precautions have been recommended for British citizens currently in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the Foreign Office's advisory online page cautions against any travel to Iran, citing the closure of Iranian airspace and escalating regional tensions that could abruptly disrupt the situation. British nationals are urged to stay informed through media updates and avoid military or security locations.

