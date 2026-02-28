Amid Rising Tensions, Indian Missions in Gulf Issue Safety Advisories

In a response to escalating tensions in the Gulf, Indian diplomatic missions across the region have issued advisories urging Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution. This comes after a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, prompting several nations, including UAE and Iraq, to close their airspace.

The Indian embassy in Israel advised its citizens to register immediately for assistance and cautioned against non-essential travel. Similar messages were echoed by Indian embassies in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, and other Gulf states, providing contact details for emergencies.

With the situation developing rapidly, Indian embassies assure citizens of continued support and insist on adhering to local guidelines. The airspace closures have disrupted travel, heightening the need for vigilance and strict compliance with safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)