Amid Rising Tensions, Indian Missions in Gulf Issue Safety Advisories

The Indian missions in the Gulf, including UAE and Saudi Arabia, issued safety advisories due to a joint US-Israel attack on Iran. Indian embassies urged citizens to stay cautious, avoid non-essential travel, and follow local advisories closely for their safety, providing emergency contacts for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:00 IST
In a response to escalating tensions in the Gulf, Indian diplomatic missions across the region have issued advisories urging Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution. This comes after a joint US-Israel attack on Iran, prompting several nations, including UAE and Iraq, to close their airspace.

The Indian embassy in Israel advised its citizens to register immediately for assistance and cautioned against non-essential travel. Similar messages were echoed by Indian embassies in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, and other Gulf states, providing contact details for emergencies.

With the situation developing rapidly, Indian embassies assure citizens of continued support and insist on adhering to local guidelines. The airspace closures have disrupted travel, heightening the need for vigilance and strict compliance with safety advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

