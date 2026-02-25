Turkey Prepares for Potential US-Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

Turkey is currently evaluating potential actions as the likelihood of conflict between Iran and the United States looms, according to a Turkish diplomatic source. The assessment comes amid renewed negotiations between Iran and the U.S., with the latter increasing its military presence in the Middle East.

Turkey, sharing a border with Iran, opposes any military intervention and emphasizes the need for diplomacy to prevent regional destabilization. Ankara remains in dialogue with both Washington and Tehran to resolve tensions and avert conflict.

Despite rumors, Turkish officials have denied any plans to cross into Iran to manage a refugee crisis. The focus remains on evaluating measures that ensure citizen safety without compromising Iran's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)