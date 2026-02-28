Epic Fury: Global Tensions Surge in U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, targeting its leadership and military facilities. Iran retaliated with missile strikes against Israel and neighboring U.S.-allied Gulf states. This escalation renews fears over Iran's nuclear ambitions and threatens regional oil markets, amid calls for regime change in Tehran.
In a significant escalation of international tensions, the United States and Israel coordinated a fresh assault on Iran, targeting key military and governmental leadership figures. The attack, deemed as a preemptive measure against Iranian nuclear advancements, saw swift retaliation as Iran fired missiles at Israeli sites and U.S.-aligned bases in the Gulf region.
The operation, ominously dubbed "OPERATION EPIC FURY," aims to eradicate perceived nuclear threats from Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranian civilians to seize this moment to overthrow their government, a directive echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sees the strike as an opportunity for Iranians to reclaim their nation's destiny.
The conflict has spurred significant regional instability, disrupting oil markets with potential impacts on global energy supply as fears of further confrontations linger. As airstrikes and missile attacks continue, both countries appear braced for extended engagements, putting the Middle East at the brink of a costly and prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Iranian Missiles Target Gulf Arab States
Israel issues nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launches missiles, reports AP.
Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, reports AP.
Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach US, reports AP.
Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' reports AP.