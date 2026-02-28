Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India has announced the cancellation of 28 scheduled flights to Europe, the United States, and Canada for March 1, attributing the decision to the unstable situation in the Middle East.

Due to several airspace closures in the region, airlines are facing challenges in charting alternate routes for flights heading westward.

In a statement released on the social media platform X, the airline emphasized the safety and security of passengers and staff as its top priority. Affected routes include those from Delhi and Mumbai to key destinations such as London, New York, and Toronto. The airline is actively monitoring the situation and promises to update passengers accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)