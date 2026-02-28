Air India Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil
Air India has cancelled 28 flights to Europe, the US, and Canada on March 1 due to airspace closures in the Middle East. The airline cites safety concerns and is monitoring the situation closely. Flights to London, New York, Newark, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris are affected.
- Country:
- India
Air India has announced the cancellation of 28 scheduled flights to Europe, the United States, and Canada for March 1, attributing the decision to the unstable situation in the Middle East.
Due to several airspace closures in the region, airlines are facing challenges in charting alternate routes for flights heading westward.
In a statement released on the social media platform X, the airline emphasized the safety and security of passengers and staff as its top priority. Affected routes include those from Delhi and Mumbai to key destinations such as London, New York, and Toronto. The airline is actively monitoring the situation and promises to update passengers accordingly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- flight cancellation
- Middle East
- airspace
- Europe
- US
- Canada
- safety
- airline disruption
- travel
ALSO READ
Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions
Delhi Court Pauses Bail for Youth Congress Leader Amid Shirtless Protest Controversy
US military reports no American casualties and minimal damage so far in 'hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks', reports AP.
US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent, reports AP.