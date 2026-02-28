Aviation Turbulence: Airlines Ground Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
Airlines worldwide cancel flights over the Middle East due to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Multiple carriers, including British Airways and Air France-KLM, adjust schedules and routes, avoiding airspace deemed hazardous. The measures affect travel plans and reflect heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.
In response to escalating geopolitical tensions, airlines across the globe have grounded flights traversing the Middle East, following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. This has left airspace over key countries like Iran, Iraq, and Israel largely empty, according to Flightradar24 data.
The European Union's aviation regulator has advised airlines to steer clear of the affected airspace due to safety concerns. Carriers like Air France-KLM, British Airways, and Emirates have swiftly adapted their schedules, signaling a ripple effect in global travel plans.
As airlines such as Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways suspend operations in the region, the situation remains fluid. Companies are monitoring developments closely, ready to adjust further as necessary amid ongoing unrest. This cautious approach underscores the gravity of the current crisis in air travel security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
