Gulal Gota: Reviving Royal Traditions Through Social Media

In the vibrant lanes of Jaipur, the once-royal 'Gulal Gota' is making a comeback, driven by the power of social media. What once adorned the Holi celebrations of Jaipur's royalty is now capturing the imagination of modern festival-goers worldwide.

Artisans, such as Mohammad Amjad and Rehana Khan, have seen the demand for these lac-made colour shells soar. Thanks to online platforms, young entrepreneurs are taking 'Gulal Gota' global, tapping into markets from Australia to London. The craft that was primarily confined to Holi is now gracing wedding ceremonies and temple events.

This renaissance has not only boosted sales but also revived interest among young artisans, who are increasingly learning the traditional skills. The increase in demand has caused a shortage of craftsmen, compelling families to work tirelessly to meet orders that have grown tenfold.