Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Assassination: A Call for Calm and Justice

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a tragic event that threatens regional stability. He urges restraint and adherence to justice, appealing for calm and respectful mourning amid heightened tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:49 IST
Farooq Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Assassination: A Call for Calm and Justice
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed profound anguish over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The assassination, a result of joint strikes by the US and Israel, has been labeled by Abdullah as a tragic and destabilizing event with significant implications for regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Abdullah, the former chief minister, highlighted the deepening uncertainty and grief such incidents cause. He emphasized the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and a commitment to the principles of justice and international law. Abdullah called for calm, urging authorities to manage the situation with sensitivity to allow respectful mourning without fear.

Iranian state media confirmed that Khamenei was killed in the attack alongside his son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Abdullah's response echoes the broader concern for handling the aftermath with care to maintain public order amid mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
2
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates
3
Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

 India
4
Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026