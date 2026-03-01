Farooq Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Assassination: A Call for Calm and Justice

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed profound anguish over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The assassination, a result of joint strikes by the US and Israel, has been labeled by Abdullah as a tragic and destabilizing event with significant implications for regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Abdullah, the former chief minister, highlighted the deepening uncertainty and grief such incidents cause. He emphasized the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and a commitment to the principles of justice and international law. Abdullah called for calm, urging authorities to manage the situation with sensitivity to allow respectful mourning without fear.

Iranian state media confirmed that Khamenei was killed in the attack alongside his son-in-law and daughter-in-law. Abdullah's response echoes the broader concern for handling the aftermath with care to maintain public order amid mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)