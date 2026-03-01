Left Menu

Mahesh Manjrekar: From Accidental Actor to Theatre Visionary

Mahesh Manjrekar, an acclaimed actor-director, began his unexpected journey into acting in the 1970s. His love for theater led him to a prolific career in stage and film. Manjrekar balances directing with acting, his latest solo play 'Animal' critiques societal expectations. He emphasizes meaningful storytelling over gratuitous violence in film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST
Mahesh Manjrekar
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar reveals that his acting career was never planned. His passion was ignited through theater, beginning with amateur one-act plays in 1975. Influences such as Jaydev Hattangadi and theater workshops fueled his interest, eventually leading to his commercial debut in 1984.

Transitioning from theater to cinema, Manjrekar made a successful directorial debut with 1999's 'Vaastav: The Reality'. Despite taking a break from acting to focus on direction, he was drawn back to the stage with compelling roles that piqued his interest. His latest project, a solo play titled 'Animal', highlights his multifaceted talent.

With a keen eye on the evolving landscape of cinema, Manjrekar stresses the importance of meaningful narrative over gratuitous violence for commercial success. He remains dedicated to innovation, persistently exploring untapped genres and new storytelling techniques alongside his longtime collaborator, Sanjay Dutt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

