Revolutionizing Science: India's Role in AI's Global Impact

Pushmeet Kohli, Vice President of Research at Google DeepMind, emphasized India's significant potential in the AI realm, stating its power to revolutionize healthcare and accelerate drug discovery. Kohli acknowledged India's exceptional talent pool and educational framework, which continue to contribute remarkably to AI development globally, as highlighted in his discussions with PTI.

He spotlighted substantial progress at Google DeepMind's Bengaluru lab, which has innovated AI applications in critical sectors. Kohli discussed AI's role in unlocking new medical treatments, highlighting its potential as a powerful democratizing force facilitating greater access to quality healthcare and education across the globe.

AlphaFold, a pioneering AI system under Google DeepMind, has seen widespread application, solving the long-standing challenge of protein structure prediction, facilitating advancements in biology, drug discovery, and life sciences. Kohli envisions AI's expanding impact across domains, predicting further breakthroughs with the emergence of 'AI agents' in the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)