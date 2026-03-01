Pakistan Cricket's Pressure Crisis: Captain Agha Addresses Decision-Making Failures

Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that his team crumbled under pressure during the T20 World Cup, resulting in subpar performances.

Despite concluding the tournament with a narrow victory over Sri Lanka, Pakistan was unable to secure a semifinal berth.

Agha stressed the importance of better decision-making in high-pressure situations, accepting full responsibility for the team's early exit.

He indicated the need for introspection and long-term improvement in performance during critical ICC events.

Agha postponed any immediate decisions regarding changes in captaincy, citing the need for careful and thoughtful deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)