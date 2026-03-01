Pakistan Cricket's Pressure Crisis: Captain Agha Addresses Decision-Making Failures
Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign faltered due to poor decisions under pressure, says captain Salman Ali Agha. Despite beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals. Agha takes full responsibility, highlighting a need for improved decision-making in critical ICC events to boost future performances.
Pakistan cricket captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that his team crumbled under pressure during the T20 World Cup, resulting in subpar performances.
Despite concluding the tournament with a narrow victory over Sri Lanka, Pakistan was unable to secure a semifinal berth.
Agha stressed the importance of better decision-making in high-pressure situations, accepting full responsibility for the team's early exit.
He indicated the need for introspection and long-term improvement in performance during critical ICC events.
Agha postponed any immediate decisions regarding changes in captaincy, citing the need for careful and thoughtful deliberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
