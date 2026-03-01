Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Empowering India's Future with Innovation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has unveiled a visionary roadmap titled 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', emphasizing the role of India's youth in national transformation through science, technology, and future innovation. Speaking at the 5th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture, Singh underlined the government's commitment to empowering young minds and fostering a robust research ecosystem.

The initiative features key efforts like the National Research Foundation, Atal Innovation Mission, and Atal Tinkering Labs, aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among students. Singh also highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem, with over two lakh recognized startups, many of which are women-led, significantly contributing to economic growth and employment.

Singh pointed to notable progress in the Global Innovation Index, positioning India as a burgeoning hub for innovation and research. Moreover, he emphasized the transformative role of the National Education Policy 2020 in integrating multidisciplinary flexibility, preparing students for a technology-centric world, and enhancing nationwide accessibility through the Digital India initiative.

