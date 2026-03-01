Left Menu

Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Empowering India's Future with Innovation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh outlines a vision for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', focusing on youth-driven national transformation through science and technology. Emphasizing innovation and policy reforms, the roadmap includes strengthening research, fostering startups, and enhancing education to prepare for a tech-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:36 IST
Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Empowering India's Future with Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has unveiled a visionary roadmap titled 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', emphasizing the role of India's youth in national transformation through science, technology, and future innovation. Speaking at the 5th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture, Singh underlined the government's commitment to empowering young minds and fostering a robust research ecosystem.

The initiative features key efforts like the National Research Foundation, Atal Innovation Mission, and Atal Tinkering Labs, aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among students. Singh also highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem, with over two lakh recognized startups, many of which are women-led, significantly contributing to economic growth and employment.

Singh pointed to notable progress in the Global Innovation Index, positioning India as a burgeoning hub for innovation and research. Moreover, he emphasized the transformative role of the National Education Policy 2020 in integrating multidisciplinary flexibility, preparing students for a technology-centric world, and enhancing nationwide accessibility through the Digital India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict

Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict

 India
2
Decades-Long Chapter Ends: Khamenei's Targeted Elimination

Decades-Long Chapter Ends: Khamenei's Targeted Elimination

 Israel
3
Security Concerns Halt Pakistan Shaheens Vs. England Lions Series

Security Concerns Halt Pakistan Shaheens Vs. England Lions Series

 Pakistan
4
Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026