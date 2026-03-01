Left Menu

Adani Ensures Haifa Port Security Amid Iran Conflict

The Adani Group announced that its Haifa port in Israel remains secure and operational despite escalating military tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. All employees are confirmed safe, and infrastructure is intact, as the port authority closely coordinates with Israel's Ministry of Transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the intensifying conflict involving Iran, the Adani Group has assured that Haifa Port in Israel is secure and fully operational. On Sunday, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone confirmed that all its employees are safe, and the port's infrastructure remains unaffected.

The development follows a military operation by the US and Israel against Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks, including targeting points in Haifa.

The Haifa Port Company is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, continuing operations according to their guidance. The company emphasized its commitment to ensuring safety and maintaining stability in Israel's supply chain and international trade.

