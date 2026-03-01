Adani Ensures Haifa Port Security Amid Iran Conflict
The Adani Group announced that its Haifa port in Israel remains secure and operational despite escalating military tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. All employees are confirmed safe, and infrastructure is intact, as the port authority closely coordinates with Israel's Ministry of Transport.
- Country:
- India
Amid the intensifying conflict involving Iran, the Adani Group has assured that Haifa Port in Israel is secure and fully operational. On Sunday, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone confirmed that all its employees are safe, and the port's infrastructure remains unaffected.
The development follows a military operation by the US and Israel against Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks, including targeting points in Haifa.
The Haifa Port Company is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, continuing operations according to their guidance. The company emphasized its commitment to ensuring safety and maintaining stability in Israel's supply chain and international trade.
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Erupts Amidst Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran
Iranian diplomat tells UN Security Council that hundreds of civilians have been killed and wounded in US-Israel strikes, reports AP.
UN Security Council Divided: Escalating Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran
Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting
VOC Port's Mega Expansion: A Game-Changer for Southern India's Trade