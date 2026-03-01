Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu's Narrow Escape Amid Dubai Airport Chaos
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faced a tense situation at Dubai Airport due to regional conflicts causing flight disruptions. Her coach confirmed their near-miss with an explosion. Sindhu, scheduled for matches in Birmingham, is now safely relocated, but awaits travel arrangements amid ongoing airspace restrictions.
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu found herself in a precarious situation at the Dubai International Airport, following a nearby explosion. The incident happened amid escalating Gulf region tensions caused by a U.S.-Israel offensive on Iran and subsequent retaliations, which severely disrupted regional air travel.
Scheduled to compete at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Sindhu has been grounded in Dubai. "Shortly after our landing, the airspace was closed due to unforeseen events," Sindhu told PTI. Her Indonesian coach experienced the shock firsthand, as an explosion occured only 100 meters away.
Sindhu, along with her coach and staff, are now at a secure location, following timely efforts by Dubai Airport authorities and the Indian High Commission. Meanwhile, airlines like Air India are halting Gulf flights, and Badminton World Federation is assessing contingencies as other players strive to reach Birmingham.
