Delhi's Pink Mobility Revolution: Empowering Women Through Free Bus Travel

Delhi introduces the Pink National Common Mobility Card, offering free bus travel for women and seamless access to public transport. Launched by President Droupadi Murmu, the card enhances transit accessibility for women. Simultaneously, a scheme for two free LPG cylinders per year for ration cardholders is announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:08 IST
Delhi's Pink Mobility Revolution: Empowering Women Through Free Bus Travel
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to introduce the Pink National Common Mobility Card aimed at revolutionizing women's public transport experience in the capital. This initiative, launching on Monday, ensures free bus travel for women and offers a streamlined transit system through a single smart card.

The card's launch, to be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' event, signifies a significant step in making public transport more accessible to women. This initiative allows free rides on Delhi Transport Corporation buses and facilitates paid travel across the Metro and other public transportation.

In tandem with this, a new scheme will provide two free LPG cylinders annually to all ration card-holding families during Holi and Diwali. This will relieve financial stress and support festival celebrations. With minimal documentation and linked to Aadhaar, the Pink Card replaces existing systems, promoting digital and touch-free travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

