Tragic Highway Accident: Car Falls Off Bridge in Rajasthan

A tragic accident on National Highway-148 in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, resulted in two fatalities and five injuries when a family car lost control and fell off a bridge. The victims included the driver, Naurat, and family member, Indira. The five wounded are hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:16 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on National Highway-148 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district when a family car, carrying seven people, lost control and fell off a bridge. The mishap led to the deaths of Naurat, the driver, and Indira, a family member.

The accident occurred as the family returned home to the Lamba Harisingh area of Tonk district from Chittorgarh. The sudden loss of control over the vehicle resulted in the car plunging down the bridge near Vijay Nagar, within Gulabpura police limits.

Authorities have confirmed that five individuals who sustained injuries are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the exact causes of this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

