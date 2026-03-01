Violence Erupts Across Pakistan After Controversial Assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei

Massive protests surged throughout Pakistan after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike, inciting widespread fury among the country's Shiite community.

Tragic violence unfolded primarily in Karachi, where attempts to breach the US Consulate led to police opening fire, resulting in the deaths of at least ten individuals and injuring dozens.

As unrest spread to Lahore and Islamabad, authorities imposed curfews and reinforced security measures, while urging the public to protest peacefully. Meanwhile, a high-level investigation team was assembled to determine responsibility for the violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)