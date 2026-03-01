Left Menu

Violence Erupts Across Pakistan After Controversial Assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei

Protests erupted across Pakistan following the alleged assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The unrest left at least 10 dead during clashes in Karachi. Demonstrators targeted US consulates, sparking security concerns and police intervention. Pakistani authorities urged peaceful protests and initiated investigations into the violent outbreaks.

Updated: 01-03-2026 20:07 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Massive protests surged throughout Pakistan after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike, inciting widespread fury among the country's Shiite community.

Tragic violence unfolded primarily in Karachi, where attempts to breach the US Consulate led to police opening fire, resulting in the deaths of at least ten individuals and injuring dozens.

As unrest spread to Lahore and Islamabad, authorities imposed curfews and reinforced security measures, while urging the public to protest peacefully. Meanwhile, a high-level investigation team was assembled to determine responsibility for the violent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

