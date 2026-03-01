Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

The Middle East conflict has escalated to a top concern for investors, particularly after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a U.S.-Israel strike. Iran's response affected global markets as flights were halted and oil transit routes suspended.

Markets are navigating uncertainties regarding Iran's future actions, that could further impact oil prices and global inflation. Analysts caution against market complacency, referencing past conflicts where impacts were underestimated.

Investor responses have varied, with some buying treasuries and gold. While oil prices rise, debates continue on the conflict's long-term effects. Unrest may challenge markets' stability, underpinning the need for strategic investment decisions in unpredictable geopolitical climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)