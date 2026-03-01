Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, urging communities to maintain peace amid tensions following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader. The gathering included top officials to strategize on maintaining stability and coordinating efforts for the safety of JK residents abroad.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial meeting held Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the security situation in the region, calling for peace from all communities amid escalating global tensions.
Sinha's meeting followed the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, which has prompted widespread protests. The high-level gathering, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, focused on maintaining order and unity across the Union Territory.
The Lt Governor emphasized that peace is a collective responsibility, applauding the dedication of the police and security forces. Senior Union Territory officials are closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and welfare of students and residents from Jammu and Kashmir living abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Manoj Sinha
- security
- peace
- Ayatollah Khamenei
- protests
- Iran
- US-Israel
- Union Territory
ALSO READ
Global Outrage: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Global Condolences and Unrest
Global Outcry: Shia Mourning and Protests Erupt Over Khamenei’s Death
Chaos in Pakistan: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
Ladakh Unites in Mourning: Protests Against Iran Leader’s Death
Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination