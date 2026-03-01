Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, urging communities to maintain peace amid tensions following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader. The gathering included top officials to strategize on maintaining stability and coordinating efforts for the safety of JK residents abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:06 IST
Manoj Sinha
  • India

In a crucial meeting held Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the security situation in the region, calling for peace from all communities amid escalating global tensions.

Sinha's meeting followed the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, which has prompted widespread protests. The high-level gathering, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, focused on maintaining order and unity across the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor emphasized that peace is a collective responsibility, applauding the dedication of the police and security forces. Senior Union Territory officials are closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and welfare of students and residents from Jammu and Kashmir living abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

