Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Union Minister JP Nadda delivered a scathing critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, accusing it of providing refuge to infiltrators and causing the state's original population to dwindle.

Addressing a rally in the Krishnanagar area of Nadia district, Nadda alleged that the Trinamool Congress was transforming Bengal into an infiltrator hub, resulting in a sharp increase in illegal entries.

Nadda, also the Union Health Minister, criticized the Trinamool for blocking central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and announced the BJP's intent to implement it if they win power in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)