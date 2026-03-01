Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal
Union Minister JP Nadda accused West Bengal's Trinamool Congress of fostering infiltrators and obstructing welfare schemes. He highlighted the state's economic decline and investor exodus over the past 11 years. Nadda promised immediate implementation of Ayushman Bharat upon BJP's potential victory and urged voters to bring change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister JP Nadda delivered a scathing critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, accusing it of providing refuge to infiltrators and causing the state's original population to dwindle.
Addressing a rally in the Krishnanagar area of Nadia district, Nadda alleged that the Trinamool Congress was transforming Bengal into an infiltrator hub, resulting in a sharp increase in illegal entries.
Nadda, also the Union Health Minister, criticized the Trinamool for blocking central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and announced the BJP's intent to implement it if they win power in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Political Odyssey in West Bengal
Kejriwal Declares Countdown to BJP's Downfall
At BJP rally, TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK regime, says 2026 polls fight is between 'Dharma and Adharma.'
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal