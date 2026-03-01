Left Menu

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Union Minister JP Nadda accused West Bengal's Trinamool Congress of fostering infiltrators and obstructing welfare schemes. He highlighted the state's economic decline and investor exodus over the past 11 years. Nadda promised immediate implementation of Ayushman Bharat upon BJP's potential victory and urged voters to bring change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:04 IST
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda delivered a scathing critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, accusing it of providing refuge to infiltrators and causing the state's original population to dwindle.

Addressing a rally in the Krishnanagar area of Nadia district, Nadda alleged that the Trinamool Congress was transforming Bengal into an infiltrator hub, resulting in a sharp increase in illegal entries.

Nadda, also the Union Health Minister, criticized the Trinamool for blocking central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and announced the BJP's intent to implement it if they win power in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

