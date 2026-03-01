Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Achieves Record GST Collection in February

Andhra Pradesh reports its highest-ever GST collection for February, totaling Rs 3,061 crore. Despite rate reductions and withdrawal of GST on essentials and insurance under GST 2.0, the state records 5.45% growth over last year, showcasing effective tax administration and a robust economic framework.

Andhra Pradesh Achieves Record GST Collection in February
In a landmark achievement, Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest-ever Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for February, amounting to Rs 3,061 crore. The Chief Commissioner of State Tax, A Babu, highlighted this milestone, achieved despite significant tax rate reductions.

This record-breaking collection represents a 5.45% growth from February 2025, underscoring a sustained economic framework and effective tax administration. The state also witnessed growth in petroleum product VAT collections and a sharp rise in professional tax collections by 31.9%.

Chief Commissioner Babu credited advanced data analytics and AI-driven oversight for bolstering revenue, detecting tax evasion, and ensuring compliant tax practices, driving significant improvements across Andhra Pradesh's fiscal performance.

