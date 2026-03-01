Left Menu

Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

Hapag-Lloyd is imposing a war risk surcharge for cargo moving through the Gulf regions due to the volatile situation around the Strait of Hormuz. The surcharge is $1,500 per TEU for standard containers and $3,500 for reefer containers and special equipment, effective March 2 until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:10 IST
Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions
  • Country:
  • Germany

In response to the volatile geopolitical climate near the Strait of Hormuz, German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has announced the imposition of a war risk surcharge. This will affect cargo bound to and from the Upper Gulf, Arabian Gulf, and Persian Gulf.

The company revealed the surcharge specifics on its website, detailing a $1,500 fee per TEU on standard containers. Meanwhile, reefer containers and those with special equipment will incur a $3,500 charge.

The measures, set to begin March 2, reflect the increased risks and disruptions currently challenging the shipping routes in these critical waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict

Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict

 India
2
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Conflict

Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Confli...

 Global
3
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 Global
4
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026