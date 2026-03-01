Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

In response to the volatile geopolitical climate near the Strait of Hormuz, German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has announced the imposition of a war risk surcharge. This will affect cargo bound to and from the Upper Gulf, Arabian Gulf, and Persian Gulf.

The company revealed the surcharge specifics on its website, detailing a $1,500 fee per TEU on standard containers. Meanwhile, reefer containers and those with special equipment will incur a $3,500 charge.

The measures, set to begin March 2, reflect the increased risks and disruptions currently challenging the shipping routes in these critical waters.

