Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions
Hapag-Lloyd is imposing a war risk surcharge for cargo moving through the Gulf regions due to the volatile situation around the Strait of Hormuz. The surcharge is $1,500 per TEU for standard containers and $3,500 for reefer containers and special equipment, effective March 2 until further notice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In response to the volatile geopolitical climate near the Strait of Hormuz, German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has announced the imposition of a war risk surcharge. This will affect cargo bound to and from the Upper Gulf, Arabian Gulf, and Persian Gulf.
The company revealed the surcharge specifics on its website, detailing a $1,500 fee per TEU on standard containers. Meanwhile, reefer containers and those with special equipment will incur a $3,500 charge.
The measures, set to begin March 2, reflect the increased risks and disruptions currently challenging the shipping routes in these critical waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)