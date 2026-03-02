Electric Heritage: Discover Delhi Aboard India's First Electric Double-Decker

In a significant advancement for sustainable urban mobility, SWITCH Mobility, the electric arm of Ashok Leyland under the Hinduja Group, has introduced an electric double-decker bus in Delhi. Dubbed the SWITCH EiV 22, this bus offers residents and tourists a cleaner, air-conditioned method to explore the capital's rich heritage.

The project is a notable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at reducing pollution while enhancing tourism experiences. The bus route starts at Dilli Haat - INA, taking passengers through iconic sites such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the National Museum, and more, culminating at the India Gate.

Designed and manufactured in India, the SWITCH EiV 22 is a testament to indigenous innovation, featuring top-notch comfort and efficiency. With a 231 kWh NMC battery, dual-gun charging capability, and adherence to the 'Make in India' ethos, it symbolizes the future of urban transit solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)