Electric Heritage: Discover Delhi Aboard India's First Electric Double-Decker

SWITCH Mobility, part of Ashok Leyland and the Hinduja Group, launched an eco-friendly electric double-decker bus in Delhi. This initiative offers a sustainable way to explore the city's cultural sites while advancing green urban mobility. The bus showcases Indian innovation and commitment to clean public transport.

Updated: 02-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:20 IST
In a significant advancement for sustainable urban mobility, SWITCH Mobility, the electric arm of Ashok Leyland under the Hinduja Group, has introduced an electric double-decker bus in Delhi. Dubbed the SWITCH EiV 22, this bus offers residents and tourists a cleaner, air-conditioned method to explore the capital's rich heritage.

The project is a notable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at reducing pollution while enhancing tourism experiences. The bus route starts at Dilli Haat - INA, taking passengers through iconic sites such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the National Museum, and more, culminating at the India Gate.

Designed and manufactured in India, the SWITCH EiV 22 is a testament to indigenous innovation, featuring top-notch comfort and efficiency. With a 231 kWh NMC battery, dual-gun charging capability, and adherence to the 'Make in India' ethos, it symbolizes the future of urban transit solutions.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

