Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that a diplomatic approach is the only viable solution for the crisis in Iran. She urged for a credible transition, cessation of nuclear and ballistic programs, and an end to regional destabilization, highlighting the importance of de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:58 IST
On Monday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that diplomacy remains the sole means of resolving the ongoing crisis in Iran. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, she outlined the essential components of this solution, including a credible transition for Iran, the definitive cessation of both nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and an end to activities that destabilize the region.

Von der Leyen underscored the need for swift action to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict spread. Her remarks come amid heightened concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

The EU leader's statements highlight the Union's commitment to diplomatic efforts as a way to bring stability and peace to a region fraught with complexities and long-standing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

