Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane

A road cave-in at Majiwada in Thane city on Monday resulted in a truck becoming stranded, though, fortunately, there were no injuries reported, according to officials. The incident occurred around 2:30pm near the arterial LBS Road, close to Param Hospital.

In response to the road collapse, personnel from the Kapurbawdi police station, the disaster management cell, the water supply department, and the Public Works Department arrived promptly at the scene with an excavator and other necessary machinery. They announced efforts are underway to remove the stranded truck and repair the road, emphasizing a quick resolution.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, confirmed the immediate action taken by different agencies to address the situation, ensuring minimum disruption to the public and a fast restoration of normalcy.

