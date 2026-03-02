Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment
A drone incident at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus led to sirens sounding and aircraft launching into action. The base, located near Limassol, became a focus of attention as Cyprus's state TV reported on the unfolding events.
Sirens blared at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus on Monday, following an attack by an unmanned drone. The base, situated near the southern city of Limassol, responded promptly to the incident.
Cyprus's state TV, CyBC, provided live coverage of the events, describing the momentary chaos as the sirens went off at the military facility. The strike prompted aircraft to take off as a precautionary measure.
The swift response at the base underscores heightened security protocols following drone threats in the region. The incident has drawn attention to the strategic importance of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
