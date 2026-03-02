Left Menu

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Germany's Dertour and TUI Cruises are adjusting Middle East operations after U.S. and Israeli clashes with Iran disrupt flights. Dertour canceled trips to several Middle Eastern countries, leaving some passengers stranded. Both companies offer clients free re-booking or refunds. TUI Cruises continues operation under adjusted conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Travel chaos ensues as Germany's Dertour and TUI Cruises scramble to reorient Middle East operations amid geopolitical tensions. This comes after U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran led to airspace closures and significant travel disruptions.

Dertour has canceled all planned trips to countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Israel, effective through March 5, following dire travel warnings from Germany's Foreign Office. The firm confirmed that travelers stranded in the region are in the 'low four-digit' range.

Meanwhile, TUI Cruises' ships Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5 continue operations while prioritizing passenger safety. Both companies are extending options for affected customers to re-book at no extra cost or secure full refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

