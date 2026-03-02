Left Menu

Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours

The Shimla district police swiftly captured the main suspect in a murder case at Theog, with the arrest occurring within just 24 hours after the crime was reported. The accused allegedly killed Dhani Ram due to an old rivalry, and a Special Investigation Team continues to investigate further.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla district police made a significant breakthrough by arresting the main suspect within 24 hours of a murder case surfacing in the Theog subdivision. The incident occurred on February 28, 2026, in Village Jarai, with the victim found dead in an orchard shed.

The FIR, filed at Theog Police Station, was based on the account of the orchard owner, Jagdish, who had rented space to a Nepali family. He discovered Dhani Ram, a family member, unresponsive on the floor, leading to suspicions against Suresh, who had fled the scene with his family.

Authorities launched a full-scale investigation, leveraging forensic analysis and digital tracking to locate Suresh in Sharmathu village on March 1, 2026. Preliminary evidence suggests the murder was fueled by alcohol and past disputes. As further probes continue, police remain committed to ensuring justice.

