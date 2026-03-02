Karnataka Ensures Kannadiga Safety Amid Middle East Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is actively overseeing the safety of Kannadigas amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Approximately 100 individuals are stranded in the UAE and nine in Bahrain due to disruptions in air travel.

In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and aviation authorities, the Karnataka government is formulating strategies to assist those affected, including urging airlines for flexible ticket policies.

Siddaramaiah assures continuous efforts are in place, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring the safety and repatriation of Kannadigas, advising them to follow local advisories and register with Indian Embassies.