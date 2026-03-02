Mission Return: Rescuing Indians from Conflict Zones

The Centre is proactively engaged in efforts to repatriate Indians caught in the Gulf region amid escalating conflicts. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted on Monday that discussions with Indian missions abroad are in progress to ensure their safety and facilitate their return.

Highlighting the government's responsiveness, Joshi noted past successful evacuations, such as that of Indians from Ukraine. This time, the focus is on Kannadigas and other Indians affected by the Iran-Israel conflict, with consultations already initiated to implement necessary protective measures.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Joshi urged families not to panic, assuring them of ongoing efforts to safely evacuate individuals. He acknowledged the risks of air travel in war zones, emphasizing the need for expert advice, and mentioned additional support for those stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)