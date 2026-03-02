BLS International Issues Travel Advisory Amid Middle East Conflict
BLS International has issued a travel advisory for visa applicants in the Middle East, urging them to verify the operational status of visa application centers and monitor local travel advisories amid regional conflicts. The advisory comes after Iran's Supreme Leader was killed in an airstrike, escalating tensions.
BLS International, an outsourced visa and consular service provider, released a travel advisory on Monday. This move comes in response to escalating conflict in the Middle East and advises applicants to check the operational status of their visa application centers (VACs) and stay informed via local travel advisories.
The advisory warns of potential disruptions to appointment schedules, processing timelines, and VAC operations. BLS International emphasizes the importance of verifying appointment details with respective VACs due to possible changes. The company underscores the need for travelers to exercise caution and avoid traveling to affected areas unless necessary.
This advisory follows a significant geopolitical development: the confirmed death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a coordinated U.S.-Israeli airstrike. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and surrounding Arab nations, heightening regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
