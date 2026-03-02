Proteas Poised for Glory: South Africa's Unbeaten Run Faces New Zealand's Challenge

South Africa is the team to watch in the Twenty20 World Cup as they head into the semi-finals with an unbeaten streak. The Proteas are set to face New Zealand at Eden Gardens, aiming to maintain their impeccable form against a side famed for their surprising victories on big occasions.

With a strong offensive lineup, including top-order players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Ryan Rickelton, South Africa has dominated the tournament. Their bowling attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, has kept opposing batters on their toes, making them the favorites to win.

However, New Zealand, with players like Finn Allen and a potentially formidable spin attack, remains a formidable opponent. Despite missing fast bowler Matt Henry, the Black Caps are ready to challenge South Africa with their strategic play at a new venue, adding a twist to this eagerly anticipated clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)